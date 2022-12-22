Cullman, AL (35055)

Today

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 8F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.