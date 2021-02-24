The past 12 months have brought unprecedented challenges to local schools, as student, educators, and families all have adapted to changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. But at St. Bernard Preparatory School, administrators and teachers are viewing those adjustments as an opportunity to innovate new ways to keep the transmission of knowledge flowing — all to its students’ educational benefit.
“We’ve been in session all year long this year, and our students are actually able to attend our classes in real time, whether they’re here or at home,” says Joyce Nix, the Catholic prep school’s director of marketing and public relations.
“We’re preparing to hold an open house for families who are considering St. Bernard for the upcoming school year in the fall, and we feel that’s an important distinction that, thankfully, we’ve been able to achieve with terrific support from our teachers and staff.”
“Our students are in school, and we have had no at-home days, as far as education goes,” adds St. Bernard president and Headmaster Fr. Joel Martin. “Monday through Friday, we’re here. That’s been a great plus for our students, because there aren’t many schools that can say that right now. We’ve been determined to keep things going.”
While the pandemic’s onset in March of last year caught schools off guard both locally and nationwide, St. Bernard’s leaders resolved over the 2020 summer break to deliver a 2020-2021 school year free from the learning disruptions felt by educators and students everywhere during the preceding months. This year, even in the handful of cases when otherwise-healthy St. Bernard students contracted COVID-19 and couldn’t attend school in person, St. Bernard was equipped to keep their classwork on schedule.
“We have had some students who either have had the virus, or have opted to stay away for a time because they’ve been in contact with someone who has,” says Martin. “But our online learning options have given them continuity, since they’re able to attend classes — and I mean in real time, while those classes are actually happening — through our virtual programs.”
It’s a formula that’s so far been successful, and one that officials at the grades 7-12 school believe lends an additional measure of appeal for families who’re weighing a decision about which college prep program their children should attend.
“Our teachers have been fantastic about delivering online teaching this year, and it’s a remarkable adaptation to these larger circumstances that I’ve been able to witness firsthand,” says Martin.
“One of our teachers; a math teacher, needed to teach from home herself at one point — and it was seamless and successful, in terms of continuing in a classroom environment with the students who were present here on campus. Thanks to our virtual learning environment, she could see every student in the class; could call on them when they raised their hands; observe their work as they wrote on the board.
“Thinking to be sneaky, I even walked into her classroom while she taught from home, and I sat down at the back…but she saw me, even from home,” he laughs. “She eventually spoke up and told all the students, ‘I think we have a visitor at the back of the room!’”
St. Bernard conducts two open houses each year, each in an effort to raise awareness for its unique slate of college-prep academic programs and extracurricular activities, all housed on the campus grounds of a Benedictine Monastery that encourages the pursuit of knowledge through growth in body, mind, and spirit. The school will hold this year’s first open house on Friday, March 12 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. For more information about the school and the event — including information on how to schedule a guided campus tour — contact the school at 256-739-6682, and visit the St. Bernard website at stbernardprep.com.
