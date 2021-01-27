While the pandemic has hit the pocketbooks of the world, it has also had an effect on the Saint Bernard Athletic Boosters. The Annual Booster Club Drawdown, which is typically held the Saturday before Super Bowl Sunday, has been canceled due to restrictions placed on indoor gatherings because of the COVID protocols.
Athletic Director, William Calvert, said for the protection of our community, the decision was made in December to cancel the twenty-year tradition for the 2021 year, but looks forward to its return in 2022.
“While the drawdown provides a considerable percentage of our budget, we want our supporters to be safe and be here next year to enjoy the festivities in 2022,” Calvert said.
“With spring sports being canceled last year, and the schedule being reduced this year, there has been a reduction in the demands placed on the Boosters,” continued Calvert. “Last year’s drawdown was fantastic and has allowed the sports program to operate at minimal capacity. The fear is that next year might be a struggle when it’s time to order new uniforms, equipment and other items needed to start the athletic seasons.”
This year, instead of the drawdown, the St. Bernard Boosters will host a Swamp Johns carry out dinner on Saturday, Feb. 6 from 4 to 7 p.m. Plates will cost $12 each and will include a choice of shrimp, chicken, fish or a combination of two. Dessert will be included.
“We want to keep that date and invite everyone in our community to support our Saints program and enjoy a good take-out meal,” Calvert said.
“Sports programs all over the State have taken a hit as limited spectators can attend events. This domino effect leads to a decline in admissions, even though sporting officials still have to be paid.”
For Swamp John tickets contact the school at 256-739-6682. Tickets may also be purchased at the door. Anyone wishing for more information on supporting Saint Bernard Saints should contact Athletic Director, William Calvert by calling 256-739-6682.
