The weekend of June 22-25 was a time of joy and nostalgia for the alumni of St. Bernard, who came from across the United States to be reunited at their Alma Mater, St. Bernard. Since it’s founding in 1891 the school has served others first as a middle and high school, and as a seminary, then as a post-high-school college, then back to its origin in grades 7-12.
The Class of ’58, led by Phil Cabri, marked their 65th anniversary, while the Class of 1998, organized by Nate Cunningham, celebrated their 25th anniversary.
The festivities began on Thursday evening with a golf reception, followed by a golf tournament at Chesley Oaks in Fairview on Friday morning. The weather was sunny and warm, with temperatures in the 80’s. The winning team consisted of Ottis Fairbanks, Ricky Bowling, Kenny Clark, and Andy Loach, while the runners-up were Frank LaRussa, Pete Nassetta, Louis Noto and Terry Kent.
On Friday evening, guests dined on fried catfish, hushpuppies and banana pudding and apple cobbler.
During Saturday brunch, Jim Miller, CEO at St. Bernard, introduced the school administrators and recognized the team members who hosted the event. He spoke about the ongoing projects at the school and expressed his optimism for future growth.
After brunch, many alumni toured the campus, dorms and grotto, while others enjoyed shopping, antiquing, and Goat Island Brewery in town.
The evening Mass in the Abbey Church was followed by a dinner in the Abbey Byre. Abbot Marcus addressed the alumni and spoke about the works of the school and Abbey. He recognized the classes celebrating their anniversaries and asked them to keep St. Bernard in their prayers as they continue their educational mission.
“It’s always a pleasure seeing our alumni return home,” Abbot Marcus said. “We appreciate the work of all of you who contacted friends and made this event happen. We especially appreciate the prayers from each one of you as we continue the work we do at St. Bernard.”
Abbot Marcus also congratulated Robert (HS ’58) and Laura Christy who that day were celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary.