HOLLY POND — The town of Holly Pond may soon be reaping the benefits of a process that began nearly three years ago when previous mayor Bill Oliver applied for a $680,000 loan from Alabama’s State Revolving Funds (SRF) to bring upgrades to the town’s sewer system.
The low interest loan program is intended to finance public infrastructure improvements through a blend of state and federal funds and offers towns substantially lower interest rates than the prevailing municipal bond rate available to AAA rated municipalities.
While the 2019 application was approved by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, the town would be required to increase customer sewer rates up to $30 in order to provide evidence that the loan would be able to be repaid, which at the time was unfeasible.
During last week’s meeting, Tyler Mckellar with Living Water Services told the council that he and Mayor Carla Hart have been quietly communicating with the state. Not only is likely the town will receive funding, but the loan could potentially be forgiven.
“The state has now come back and said that it had around $600 million to distribute in SRF funds, and that towns that meet certain criteria would have those loans immediately forgiven,” McKeller said, adding that the state had also indicated that Holly Pond were “excellent candidates for forgiveness.”
While it is unlikely the town would be required to repay the loan, approval still rests on providing evidence that the loan could be repaid. However, since the time that its application was submitted, the town has passed two sewer rate increases as well as lowered the sewer system’s operating costs by entering into a maintenance contract with Living Water Services. McKeller said that he and Hart have provided ADEM with this new information in hopes that an increase would not be necessary.
“We felt like it was prudent that the state re-educate themselves on what the town has already done before jumping to make a decision,” he said.
ADEM is currently reviewing this new information, but had previously expressed a desire to finalize the process by the end of September. McKellar advised the council to be prepared for a special session that would either announce its approval, or be needed to develop a plan on how the council wishes to proceed when it receives ADEM’s reply.
“Holly Pond has been assured that they have the option to get the money, and also have it completely forgiven. But, we’ve got to go through the process and show that you’re in a position to pay the loan back,” McKellar said.