Sr. Gianna Casino

Pictured, from left, are Sr. Gianna Casino’s mom, Dr. Ruby Casino; Sr. Gianna Casino, LIHM; Dr. Lisa Klewicki, Dean of the Institute of Psychological Sciences; and Dr. Rebecca Morse, Director of Research at IPS.

 Special to The Times

St. Bernard Preparatory Religion Instructor, Sr. Gianna Casino, LIHM, has been awarded an Outstanding Graduate Research Award by the Institute of the Psychological Sciences. Casino’s research brief is on trauma, resilience and the neurobiological effects of virtue.

The award presentation took place in Washington D.C. on January 28, at Divine Mercy University’s Symposium. The presenters honored Sr. Gianna’s work and praised her for making a valuable contribution to trauma literature.

Sr. Gianna will be signing a deal with Ave Maria Press as a contracted author for a forthcoming book, based on her research. It is currently titled “How Much More Can You Take.”

