The final show for the Wallace State Community College Fine and Performing Arts programs for the Spring 2023 semester will be the annual Spring Under the Stars concert on Thursday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m. in front of the Burrow Center for the Fine and Performing Arts.
“This will be our third year for Spring Under the Stars, and we’re so excited to offer it again,” said Tiffany Richter, director of the Wallace State vocal programs. “What started out as a social-distancing option for performing has become a favorite event on campus and in the community.”
On tap for the event are performances by the Wallace State Jazz Band, Wallace State Concert Band, Wallace State Singers, Wallace State Choir, Wallace State Theatre, and Allegro Dance Theatre.
This will be the first year for the Wallace State Theatre program to participate in the event. They will be performing a song from this spring’s production of the musical “The Robber Bridegroom.”
“We were pleased to add a performance to this show,” said Angela Green, director of the WSCC Theatre program. “Spring Under the Stars is a great opportunity to show the community and prospective students the type of work we do here in all of our performing arts programs, and we’re excited to share a little bit of this show during the event.”
The Wallace State vocal programs will perform pieces from their recent production of “Down by the Riverside: Tracing the Roots of Gospel Music.” This will be one of the last times local audiences will get to see a portion of the show before the students travel to Europe to perform in Germany, Austria and Italy.
“Come see it for the first time or come see it again,” said Richter. “These students have worked very hard to learn how to sing what can be challenging songs vocally. I’m very proud of how well they have performed and the enthusiasm they’ve shown for the genre.”
Admission to Spring Under the Stars is free. Spectators should bring lawn chairs or blankets for seating. Food trucks from Frios, Devil Dawgs and Augusta’s will be on hand to offer dinner and refreshments.
Registration for summer and fall semesters in underway. Summer 2023 classes begin May 24. Fall 2023 classes begin Aug. 18. For more information, visit wallacestate.edu, call 256-352-8000 or come by Lion Central in the lobby of the James C. Bailey Center Monday-Wednesday 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., or Friday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.