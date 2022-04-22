The Wallace State Fine and Performing Arts program is set to entertain al fresco when it presents Spring Under the Stars on Tuesday, April 26 in front of the Burrow Center for the Fine and Performing Arts.
Spring Under the Stars will feature performances by the Concert Band and Concert Choir starting at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, but bring a lawn chair or blanket for seating. Also bring your appetite as food trucks will be on site.
“We’re really looking forward to this event,” said Ricky Burks, chair of the Wallace State Fine and Performing Arts program. “We held our first outdoor event on campus last year due to COVID, but it was so well received we decided to use the same format this year.”
The Song of Nature: Music Celebrating our Earth is the theme for the evening. The Concert Choir’s performance will include “Nature Boy,” “Lost in the Stars,” “The Dew,” “When Daffodils Begin to Peer” and more. While the Concert Band will perform songs such as “American Riversong,” “Down by the Salley Garden,” and “Celtic Air and Dance.”
In the event of rain, the concert will be moved into the Burrow Center.
Augusta’s and Frio’s will have their food trucks on site to serve the audience and any others who would like to stop by to purchase items.
The next Fine and Performing Arts performance will be on May 12, where the Wallace State Singers will present “Cabaret Night.” The Singers will also be holding auditions on May 7 for any students wishing to join the ensemble in the fall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.