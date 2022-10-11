The Alabama Association of Resource Development and Conservation (RC&D) presented Cullman County grant recipients in fiscal year 2022 with $35,000 in funding.
Sportsman Lake Park received more than $12,000 from RC&D in 2022 for new playground equipment.
Representing Cullman County was Cullman Park & Recreation Director Doug Davenport, Cullman County Economic Development Director Bradley Williams and Cullman County Project Coordinators Matt Kinsland and Lisa Merritt.
“The county commission and Director Davenport told us last year of the urgent need for new playground equipment at Sportsman Lake Park due to the age and dilapidating condition. I am glad my team was able to help secure RC&D funds to help replace this equipment,” said Williams in a press release.