Sr. Gianna Casino, LIHM is preparing seniors at St. Bernard Prep to defend their faith when they leave high school.
She currently teaches a new theology elective for seniors, “Spirituality and Apologetics in the New Evangelization,” which was developed for students to be prepared to embrace and defend their faith when they go onto college and into the world.
Since the seniors are older and have acquired much experiential knowledge, she wanted to give them a chance for others to hear their voice.
“Nowadays, young people want to be seen and heard. What is really beautiful, is when they use their gifts for the greater glory of God. We decided to start a podcast wherein we could share our spiritual discussions with others and also have guests come in and tell their faith stories,” Sr. Gianna continued.
After two unsuccessful attempts to obtain grants for a podcast studio, Sr. Gianna said she was not sure how she could purchase the microphones and equipment.
However, she did not give up. “We prayed that God’s Will would be done, and He would provide. I am so grateful for the 30 Days of Giving — Tyler Hooper’s efforts to procure for our teachers; and the benefactors who made this all possible, Sr. Gianna smiled. “We currently have about a hundred listeners who tune in to each episode.”
Young Davids: Change the Trend podcast episodes are now available on Spotify, Anchor, Apple Podcast, and YouTube.
Sr. Gianna said, “If you love a good story, if you love to be inspired, or want to be challenged to go deeper into your faith, listen to Young Davids: Change the Trend podcast, created by Sr. Gianna’s Spirituality & Apologetics Class for seniors at St Bernard Prep. Take a listen to Arturo, Claudia, Diego, Emma, Maddie, Mollie, and Jose as they talk all things spiritual and human.
