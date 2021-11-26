GOOD HOPE — The Good Hope City Council passed an ordinance during this week’s meeting that set a new speed limit of 15 mph for East Moehring Drive.
The change in speed limit was approved after the council heard from resident James Williams about speeding vehicles that are traveling by his and others’ homes to travel to the shooting facility that is located down the road.
Local school shooting teams and 4-H groups make use of the facility, and the young drivers are traveling too fast down the road — which has children walking down it each day after the bus drops them off and other residents who like to walk alongside it, he said.
“I know it’s asking a lot, but I think 15 miles per hour on that gravel road is more than reasonable,” he said.
After a discussion on whether the limit should be 15 or 25 mph, the council decided to follow Williams’ request of 15 mph.
Town deputy Corey Freeman said he would go out to the road one day this week to observe the traffic, and could also gather the students at the facility to speak to them about the importance of slowing down on the road to make sure they and the road’s residents remain safe.
The council also had the first reading of an ordinance that would create a Community and Economic Development Committee.
Councilwoman Susan Eller said the creation of the new committee — which will be comprised of the council’s members and the city planner — will allow members to discuss confidential economic development matters like property acquisitions in an executive session instead of in an open meeting.
