A new local startup will put down roots near West Point, bringing with it new jobs and concept that sounds fresh: retailing specialty cuts of meat to walk-in customers at a new facility to be built along Alabama Highway 157.
The Cullman County Commission this week ratified a $335,000 tax abatement for Southern Integrity Meats LLC, covering initial property taxes for the new business’ capital investment cost. According to Stanley Kennedy of the Cullman Economic Development Agency, which helped configure local incentives for the store, the business is expected to create between 6-8 new full-time jobs with an average wage of $24.10 per hour.
Over 10 years, the abatement will recoup its cost to the county, according to projected revenue estimates, yielding an annual average of $33,655 in sales taxes. The business is aiming to open early next year, and will be located just north and west of West Point on Highway 157’s north side.
In other business at its regular meeting this week, the commission:
Set a public hearing for Oct. 14 for the proposed vacation of a 50-foot right of way between Lots 3 & 4 along Lake David Drive NW.
Approved the purchase of a hydrostatic power control unit (HPCU) for a 973 Caterpillar track loader for the road department.
Awarded the county’s customary annual $3,000 contribution to the Cullman Festhalle steering committee for facility upkeep.
Authorized the purchase of three easements adjacent to Cullman Regional Airport to maintain existing runway approaches.
Ratified two payments to A/C Innovations, Inc. of Lexington, Alabama for sprayer machines and disinfectant in response to COVID-19 in the amount of $12,602.
Authorized Emergency Management Agency director Phyllis Little to sign the agency’s annual grant from the Alabama Department of Public Health for the State Mortuary Operations Response Team (SMORT), which is based in Cullman County, in the amount of $30,000.
Approved a plat resurvey of Lot 2 of Thrasher subdivision, located in District 3 on County Road 1339.
Approved a plat proposal for Grove Estates subdivision, located along a private road in District 3 on County Road 1402.
Approved associate commissioner Kerry Watson’s reappointment of Dorothy Maddox as board treasurer of the Cullman E-911 Board for a 4-year term expiring on Sept. 1 of 2024.
Approved associate commissioner Garry Marchman’s reappointment of Samuel Tucker to the Cullman E-911 Board for a 4-year term expiring on Sept. 1 of 2024.
Awarded a bid extension for ongoing pest control services to American Pest Control.
The next regular commission meeting will be held Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. in the commission meeting room of the Cullman County Courthouse. A public 8:30 a.m. work session will precede the meeting.
