Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, Alabama lawmakers missed out on roughly one-third of the 30 legislative days marked for this year’s session, leading to speculation in Montgomery that Gov. Kay Ivey may call a special session to tackle one of the big pieces of business left on the table when the session ended May 18.
If anything does spur Ivey to call the legislature back to the State House, says Rep. Corey Harbison (R-Good Hope), it could be federal pressure to reform Alabama’s prison system. “If we don’t take some action, there will be federal intervention sooner rather than later in how we administer our prison system,” said Harbison Tuesday.
So far, Ivey hasn’t indicated when, or if, she might call a special session. But Harbison said he and other legislators wouldn’t be surprised if the governor recaptures some of this year’s lost legislative days by calling on lawmakers to approve a reform plan that could feature anything from mass release of nonviolent inmates to increased spending on new and updated prison facilities.
Both options would likely prove divisive among legislators, said Harbison. “If we do end up in a special session, I think you’re going to see a lot of division over it, and it’s going to be over whether they do a mass release or do what it takes financially to keep our current numbers incarcerated,” he said. “I think you’ll see a split among legislators, because there are a lot of mixed feelings about how prison reform should be handled.”
In 2017, U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson found the Alabama Department of Corrections sufficiently ill-equipped to care for mentally ill inmates to be in violation of the 8th Amendment. Last year, Thompson revisited the department’s response to his 2017 order, questioning whether its subsequent staffing measures have been effective.
Ivey, along with most lawmakers, prefers to address prison reform through the legislature rather than by being forced to comply with another potentially costly court order. Harbison acknowledged the legislative debate over just how much the state is willing to spend will be a sticking point when the House and Senate do take up the issue, whether in a special session or next year.
“I think you will probably see a mixture of both spending and, possibly, new guidelines for who should remain in prison,” he said. “We have serious mental health issues and overcrowding issues, and our facilities are not adequate to separate hardened criminals from lesser offenders. But we’re under federal pressure, and everyone knows that we’re going to have to do something.”
A former deputy for the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office, Harbison said his primary focus in approving any reform measures put forth by the governor would be how those measures would affect local law enforcement. “I’m open for discussion,” he said. “But before I make a final decision on anything, I would want to consult with our sheriff and make sure that what we’re doing would not shift the burden back to him here in Cullman County.”
Ivey approved all locally-sponsored bills that made it through the House and Senate this year, including a bill that will convert the Cullman County Commission from its current three-member makeup into a five-member body. Harbison said lawmakers aren’t sure when Ivey might recall lawmakers for a special session, but anticipated that, if she does, she won’t wait long.
“There’s nothing firm yet, but I expect it would be soon,” he said. “We passed through the federal COVID-19 money Alabama received in our regular session, and that money has to be spent — not allocated, but actually spent — by November of this year. So I would imagine we could see something fairly soon, in case any action we might approve in a special session affects how the state spends that money.”
