Special events, like Rock the South and the Trump Rally, put Cullman County on the national radar, but what is the local cost of these events?
According to city and county records, the cost for overtime paid to city and county public safety officials is in the thousands.
City records show that 49 first responders were paid a total of $24,956.86 for 788 combined hours of overtime for Rock the South in August.
The city provides emergency services to the event - which drew about 30,000 attendees - because of its economic impact. According to a resolution passed by the council the two-day music festival’s benefits to Cullman are the “creation of approximately a minimum of 9 full time and 85 temporary jobs and the generation of approximately half a million dollars in sales tax revenue plus lodging taxes to the city, in addition to new sales tax revenue dedicated for educational purposes for capital improvements for education, new business license revenue, new sales, use tax revenue from materials, increased ad valorem tax revenue to the city and promote Cullman both locally and nationally.”
Cullman County incurred $27,034.07 in overtime pay for 41 deputies, six administration/communications personnel and 19 jail staff for Rock the South.
The county spent an additional $30,598.69 in overtime for the Trump “Save America Rally” that same month. The overtime was paid to 39 deputies, seven administrative/communications personnel and 18 members of the jail staff.
The rally drew some 50,000 people to Cullman, and included security personnel from all over north Alabama, along with Secret Service and private security, according to Cullman County Commission Chairman Jeff Clemons.
“Public safety is our first priority,” said Clemons. “You can’t put a price tag on people’s safety.”
The city, which provided medical support to the Cullman Regional Medical Center Emergency Services for the rally, spent $3,425.51 in overtime, paying 11 employees for a combined 133.75 additional hours.
Both city and county officials say the events have a larger economic impact to the area. “We’re so blessed to have that economic impact for the hotels and restaurants,” said Clemons. “We’re so thankful we can bring these events here.”
In terms of sales tax revenue, the county collected $1,075,063 in August, an increase of $1,705 over the previous month’s sales tax revenue.
Cullman County Economic Development Director Dale Greer said the impact goes beyond just dollar amounts. “It puts your community at the forefront on television and in people’s minds,” he said. “After they’ve been to Cullman, they come back again. It’s hard to quantify the name recognition, but it’s marketing the community in a way you can’t purchase.”
Since Rock the South began in 2012, organizers have given back to the community through donations to local charities. More than $600,000 has been given to organizations such as The Link, Brook’s Place, Cullman City Parks and Recreation, Curt’s Closet and Children’s Hospital of Alabama.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.