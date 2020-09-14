The Cullman City Council approved a slew of special events at its meeting Monday night, after months of events being put on hold due to the novel coronavirus.
Along with the permit for a two-day Oktoberfest - most of which will be held in Depot Park Oct. 2-3 - the council also gave its approval for a parade of vehicles on Saturday, Sept. 26 from Buffalo Wild Wings to the 157 Walmart; the annual Life Chain value of human life prayer vigil on Oct. 10 along Highways 31 and 278; a prayer walk by Awakening the Bride Upper Room Revival Center from Logan St. SW to the health department on Oct. 31; a 5k fundraiser for Genesis Performing Arts on Oct. 31, and a Christmas Love Car Show fundraiser benefitting Cullman Caring for Kids on Nov. 14.
In addition, the council approved a Veterans Day Celebration at Cullman Regional Airport Nov. 6-7. Airport Manager Ben Harrison said the annual event would be different this year - due to COVID-19 restrictions, rides in the airplanes won’t be allowed - but, he said, “We’ve got some really good air planes coming in.”
Council President Jenny Folsom noted that in all the permit requests, Police Chief Kenny Culpepper and Fire Chief Brian Bradberry “are actively involved.”
The city recently updated its special event permit request form, requiring holders of the permits to comply with active state orders regarding the coronavirus, including enforcing any social distancing requirements in place at the time of the event. It also requires applicants to provide the city with a plan for ensuring compliance with the state health order.
City Councilman Clint Hollingsworth said that while Oktoberfest will be reduced to two days this year, “it’s going to be a powerful, two days of non-stop entertainment and fun.” The on-going streetscaping project on First Avenue also presents some challenges, but, he said, “We’re not going to let that hold us up.”
Mayor Woody Jacobs said the city’s first-ever blue light tribute to the first responders and victims of Sept. 11 was a success, and they plan to do it again next year on the 20th anniversary of the terror attack on America. “We got a lot of positive comments,” he said. “We’re planning on doing that with a little more formal ceremony next year.”
In a special presentation, the council recognized nine-year-old Kane Ward, a student at East Elementary who holds the national and world titles in wake boarding. In addition, he is the youngest person in the world to attain 12 specific tricks, some of which the council viewed on youtube.
“He is a really talented kiddo that’s had a lot of success,” said Hollingsworth.
“We’re so proud of you,” added Folsom.
In other business, the council:
Approved two rezoning requests following public hearings in which no one had any comments. Ellsworth Subdivision and Shadowbrook Subdivision were both rezoned from agriculture to R-2.
Amended the small cell technology facilities ordinance to bring it in line with federal regulations.
Extended a bid with Good Hope Contracting to lay hot mix and hot and cold mix.
Reminded residents to complete their census form before the end of the month. City Clerk Wes Moore said there are census workers going door-to-door to follow up with those who have not filed the form - or did but the Census Bureau did not receive it. They are also required to verify every 10 households, he added. “Just be kind and courteous to the census workers,” he said. “They’re just doing their jobs.”
