The North Alabama Agriplex are cultivating a sustainable future by planting the seeds of agriculture in the next generation of farmer with its 10th annual summer garden camp.
The week long “Sown in the Soil” themed day camp allows preschool to elementary age children to spend their mornings participating in a rotating schedule of projects, games, gardening and reaping the benefits of a healthy harvest during snack time.
On day two of the camp, Agriplex Director Rachel Dawsey says children are already becoming enthralled with sourcing their own food.
“We send produce home with the students and we’ve heard from a couple of them that they went home and made vegetable soup and pot roast with them,” Dawsey says.
These benefits were evident to Dawsey during a lesson at West Elementary School.
“All of the students who had grown radishes with us before were excited saying ‘Oh we love radishes, we know about those.’ Children just really enjoy knowing where their food comes from,” Dawsey says.
Each of the five days will have its own theme, taking children through the entire process of gardening. Beginning with soil on Monday, and moving through seeds, ecosystems, growing, and culminating on Friday with a harvest theme.
Dawsey says that the annual camp has reached a point where she sees firsthand the rewards of their efforts... Seeing former participants reach adulthood and pursue careers in horticulture or participate in the Agriplex’s adult programs.
“We are hoping to educate them to make lifelong choices and the importance of what you consume. We also want to show them the importance of sustainability by growing locally and to hopefully see them eat more fruits and vegetables. Just to become healthy citizens,” Dawsey says.