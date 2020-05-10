With local families in need due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Southern Eats Meals to Go has teamed with The Factory Dance Productions to provide free grab-n-go bags every week at the latter’s location as part of Feed Your Family Friday.

The bags, which contain one full meal — typically spaghetti — and an assortment of other snacks, can be picked up curbside at 802 Main Avenue NE every Friday beginning at 4 p.m.

Laci Schuman, owner of Southern Eats Meals to Go, said they serve around 60 families per week and have been doing so for about two months.

The opportunity has offered both a way to give back and help out a business in need.

“My girls dance here, and it was very important for me, whenever she (The Factory Dance Productions owner Nohealani Naehu) got shut down to keep it relevant in the community. So we came up with a way where we would find sponsors for this. The first few, we kind of sponsored on our own to get this thing going. Basically what we want is for people to look back at The Factory and Nohealani and to be able to say, ‘Remember they handed out food when everyone was in need.’ We wanted to support her and drive her relevance back into the community while being able to provide and do good for others during a time where we are so blessed to do so. We’re just trying to give everybody a leg up.”

Schuman has since teamed with Kent and Mimi Weir, owners of Cullman’s two KFC locations, as well as other friends of the community to help keep the bags full.

Schuman said Cullman Savings Bank is sponsoring the whole event this week and that “we have a lot of people reaching out to help support this.”

As for how long this venture will continue, Schuman didn’t put a definitive timeline on it.

“I guess we will go until we see the need isn’t there,” she said. “The need is always going to be there, though. But hopefully we’ll see the numbers go down a little bit. And it might be that we just focus on the families who always come and then try to cater for them.”