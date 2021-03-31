Flash flood warning in effect

Parts of Cullman County are under a flash flood warning until 1:15 p.m.

 National Weather Service, Huntsville

The southern part of Cullman County is under a flash flood warning until 1:15 p.m. Wednesday. 

The National Weather Service out of Huntsville said between one and three inches of rain have fallen and create a risk of flash flooding. The areas included in the warning are: Hanceville, Good Hope, Dodge City, Garden City, Colony, Bremen, Black Bottom, Smith Lake, Arkadelphia, Logan, Wilburn, Phelan, Crane Hill and Walter.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property.

