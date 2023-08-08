Cullman Veterans Hall of Fame seeks local nominations for inaugural 2023 class
A new hall of fame for Cullman County veterans is nearing the closing date for suggestions on whom to include in its inaugural 2023 class, and organizers are welcoming nominations from the public between now and the Aug. 25 cutoff to consider who’ll be among its first round of local honorees.
The Cullman Veterans Hall of Fame was established earlier this year as a way to formally recognize those with community ties who’ve distinguished themselves in military service, with its first inducted class to be honored at an Oct. 27 banquet. With the nomination period soon to end for veterans who might be counted among that number, hall of fame co-founder and retired Army Col. Don Fallin says there’s still time to nominate a deserving service member.
“The [selection] committee continues to engage across the county to inform the public on this new initiative to recognize our local Cullman veterans and heroes,” said Fallin. “That said, we have received fewer nominations than we thought at this point. We encourage Cullman countians to help us get nominations in to recognize and honor our heroes.”
Those inducted this year and in classes yet to come will be recognized with a commemorative plaque on public display at the Cullman County Courthouse, as well as in perpetuity via a separate accompanying plaque that lists the names of all past inductees. “We have gained approval to display the individual plaques in the courthouse for all to see, and the planning for our induction ceremony is going well,” said Fallin.
As the nonprofit’s mission statement explains, eligibility for induction into the Cullman Veterans Hall of Fame is open both to combat veterans as well as those who have served the Cullman community with distinction — even if they have never been deployed for combat duty. Nominations are also open for both living veterans as well as those who have passed away, with organizers aiming to recognize the various pathways — whether by military valor overseas or community service here at home — by which local service members exemplify patriotic duty.
To nominate a local service member for the Cullman Veterans Hall of Fame, here’s some additional need-to-know information, taken from the organization’s nomination packet, about who is eligible:
To be eligible for the Cullman Veterans Hall of Fame, the nominee must have served their country honorably in a branch of military service with the focus on the nominee’s continued service to their communities, fellow Veterans, our county, and our state after discharge.
The nominees must have been born/raised in, or a resident of Cullman County for at least 10 years. Must have received an honorable or general under honorable conditions discharge from the U.S. Armed Forces and/or provide a verification of honorable service (e.g., DD 214) with the nomination packet. If unable to retrieve discharge papers for historical figures, proof of service as evidenced by historical accounts or military history may be submitted. Additional criteria for nomination and selection include, but are not limited to:
Service in Combat
Successive Combat Tours
Awards for Valor or Heroism
Wounded in Combat – Purple Heart Medal(s)
Other awards or Commendations
Membership in Veterans Organization(s)
Leadership in Veterans Organization(s)
Work to Assist Fellow Veterans
Work to Promote Patriotism in the Community
Be of good moral character, no felony convictions
All nomination packets must be received no later than August 25 in order to be considered for the inaugural 2023 class. The nomination packets can be found and downloaded from the following sites on the VFW and American Legion Facebook /Organization pages:
Packets also can be obtained in person at Cullman’s VFW Post 2214 (112 Veterans Drive SW, Cullman) and at the American Legion Post 4 (181 Reid Road, Cullman); call the American Legion post ahead of time at 256-339-0765 to ensure that someone will be present.