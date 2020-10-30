Hanceville Band Director Jesse James knows the impact being part of a band community can have on students.
As a student playing the trombone in his high school band, he said, “music was my outlet. It helped me to become one of the first people in my family to go to college.”
Now in his third-year as director of the Bulldog Marching Band, James said he wants the 50 students in the band to have that same experience. “The biggest thing is I want to give the kids a chance to experience music and to impact their lives through music,” he said.
Even though the novel coronavirus has impacted so many things this year - including the number of days the students can practice - it has not taken away their love of performing.
This year’s halftime show, “Spellbound,” includes props such as trees and a cauldron - “perfect for this time of year,” noted James - and is a favorite among the band. “The kids are doing great with it,” said James. “They’re still working hard and doing great. They’re a hard working group and they’re having fun.”
Their hard work has paid off. In the past two year, the band has received Superior ratings, won multiple best in class awards in every category and brought home the Class A Challenge Cup.
The marching band will be performing at the Cullman County Band Exhibition this week, and are also hosting a marching band contest in Hanceville on Oct. 24.
The contests give the students a chance to perform, but also be a part of something bigger. “They love to get to see each other and be around other groups in the county,” said James.
The Hanceville band contest, which draws bands from around the state, serves as a fund-raiser for the band, and “our kids learn a lot of responsibility, making sure they can work with others,” said James. “They work hard for the trophies and the recognition, and then they get to see other bands perform. It helps push them to work hard.
“It’s a great morale booster,” he added. “They love getting to represent their school and their band.”
