Nathan Kilgo kicked off his 23rd year as Band Director at Fairview High School with the focus of giving students as “close to as normal a year as possible.” With fewer competitions and parades taking place due to the coronavirus, the Marching Band is making the most of game days.
“We’re traveling to our away games and if the home school is allowing it, we’re performing there,” he said. “And if not, we’re acting as a pep band.”
The band plays a big role at the games, hyping the excitement.
“The band brings a lot of excitement, to get the crowd involved, helps with the cheerleaders to get the crowd involved to motivate the team and support them, and creates an atmosphere of community for the school and community,” said Kilgo.
It’s important for Kilgo that the seniors - some who have been playing for him since 6th grade - have a great year. “With the seniors last year, with school getting cut short they didn’t get to have the spring concert or the band banquet, which is always at the end of the school year. But at least they got to have their normal season season,” he said.
With the uncertainty around this season, the school has already held Senior Night to honor seniors. “That’s the main goal this year. To give them some memories other than all the crazy going on,” he said.
“Homecoming is going to look different, but we’re hoping to do that as normal as possible,” he added.
The 67-member band spans grades 7-12, and graduates of the Fairview Band program have gone on to perform in marching bands at University of North Alabama, Jacksonville State, Alabama, Auburn, UAB, Troy and Samford.
This year, along with game performances, Kilgo hopes the band will be marching in the Fair Parade and play in the Cullman County Band Exhibition, a favorite among the band, if it takes place.
Last year, the band competed in Hartselle and Scottsboro where some of the auxiliary units won Best in Class. The band received the “Most Entertaining Band” in the latter competition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.