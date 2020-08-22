Sophomore Noah Dia is Wallace State Community College’s inaugural president of the National Society of Leadership and Success.
The NSLS is the largest collegiate leadership honor society in the United States, with more than 700 chapters and more than one million members, who collectively have completed over 282,000 hours of community service.
Wallace State recently became a member of the organization, and the Student President Internship is a pilot position being offered to select chapters in the Southeast. It provides Dia the opportunity to earn a structured paid internship while serving as president of Wallace State’s chapter.
“It’s exciting and an honor to be the first of anything at Wallace State. This is an impressive honor society," Dia said. "I hope I can lay a good foundation as we begin Wallace State's chapter and participation in it."
Through the honor society, chapter presidents gain real-world experience in management, communication, budgeting, public speaking, marketing and event planning, working to positively impact their fellow college members.
"I'm brainstorming with our Student Engagement Department to see what we can offer for our members this semester, whether virtually or safely on campus," Dia said.
Dia, a computer science major, is a member of multiple campus organizations and honor societies, including Phi Theta Kappa, Sigma Kappa Delta, TRIO, the Rotaract Club and Campus Ministries.
For more information on the NSLS, visit nsls.org
