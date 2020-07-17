Sonya Mabry Adams has announced her plans to run for re-election for South Vinemont’s Town Council, Place 2.
“I have a new name, but my intentions and my heart remain the same,” said the newlywed in a press release. “I have had the honor to serve two terms for the Town of South Vinemont, and I would be honored if the town would allow me the opportunity for a third.
“Sometimes it’s not an easy job, but I try to consider the best interests for our town and its citizens. As a teacher at Vinemont Middle School for twenty-eight years, I try to keep a connection between the town and the schools. I have learned a great deal about how small town government works. I am very proud of our town and its growth and accomplishments,” she said in a press release. “I’ve lived in South Vinemont for all but 11 years of my whole life. I can’t imagine living anywhere else. Vinemont will always be home to me.”
“I feel that I have been an asset to the council as I can obtain and relay information about the schools. As a faculty member and alumnus of Vinemont, I have the best interest in my heart for both the school and the town.
Adams is married to Jeff Adams. She has three children, Katie Thompson Velarde, Braxton Thompson and Mabry Thompson.
