The Wallace State Community College Diagnostic Medical Sonography program presented pins to more than 30 students who graduated from one of the two pathways the program offers. Thirteen students completed the Cardiovascular Pathway and 25 completed the Abdominal/Obstetrics pathway.
Mattie Hice of Jasper, president of the Cardiovascular Class of 2022, addressed her classmates, faculty, and friends and family who attended the ceremony held in the Bailey Center Auditorium.
“It’s been a blessing to grow with these people in front of me and I truly thank God for all of you,” she said. “This rigorous 17 months have been worth it and always will be.”
Quoting author Suzy Kassem, Hice said, “’Families are like branches on a tree. We grow in different directions, yet our roots remain as one.’ And guys, our roots are here, and we plant them in each person we scan.
“To say that this has been an easy journey would be a lie,” said MaKindle McGough od Jasper, president of the General Class of 2022. “It has been hard and tedious, but it has been worth every struggle along the way. I never imagined a career in the medical field, and I really had no idea what was in store for me when I was accepted into the program. It has been more than I could ask for in a career. I fell in love with what I do. There are so many different paths that this class is taking, and they will all be toward the benefit of helping others and that is such a beautiful achievement.”
Retiring Clinical Coordinator Donna Attaway told the students how proud she is of them.
“You know, I’ve been doing this quite a while and every class is special to me, I can say I’m truly amazed by this group of students,” she said. “I want you all to know how proud I am of each and every one of you and how much I’ll miss you.”
She then reminded them of the responsibility they now have as practicing sonographers.
“You’re no longer students, you’re sonographers,” she said. “I want each of you to hold your head high, scan and treat every patient like it was a beloved family member and know that when you leave that patient’s side you’ve done the absolute best job that you can do. You all have worked so hard, faced many challenges, and made huge sacrifices to get to this point. I’d like again to say how proud I am of you, and I want to thank you for allowing us to be a part of your lives.”
Cardiovascular instructor Jorden Flack admitted she’d been tough on her students with a goal to making them the best sonographer they can be.
“I am so beyond proud of you, and I cannot wait to see what you do on your journey next, she said. “It’s been such an honor to be your teacher and, with that being said, my last homework assignment I’m giving you guys is this - go bet the best that you can be, and in a dark world be the light.
Program director April Sutherland chose the word perseverance to describe the Class of 2022.
“That is something that each and every one of you have in common,” she said. “You have persevered through a very challenging program. You did not fold. That means that you keep going even when there are obstacles. And today is a huge accomplishment.”
Sutherland pointed out the pins the students received and what it indicates.
“That pin signifies your ability to push through 1,050 hours of clinic where you helped your first patient,” she said. “This pin represents all those lectures and studying. No matter how hard you try to forget, that pin right there represents that you took and passed acoustic physics. While this pin indicates successful completion, it does not indicate the end. It just indicates you are the beginning of a career in healthcare, a career that will allow you to provide for yourself, provide for your family while taking care of others in the process. This pin means that you have earned the right to be called a sonographer.”
Awards were presented to each class for valedictorian and clinical excellence.
Recipients from the Cardiovascular class were Emily Stephens of Fultondale, for valedictorian and Mikayla Vandiver of Killen, for clinical excellence. Recipients from the Abdominal/Obstetrics class Kalli House of Birmingham, for valedictorian and Hailey Boland of Madison, for clinical excellence.
UAB also presented a special award for Outstanding Sonography Student to Mimi McBee of Killen.
The Wallace State Sonography program offers three associate degree options for students: Abdominal/Vascular Sonography, Cardiovascular Sonography, and Obstetrics & Gynecology Sonography. The program accepts new students each fall, with applications taken from March 1 to June 1 each year. For more information about the program visit www.wallacestate.edu/Sonography or call 256-352-8334.
