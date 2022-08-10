VINEMONT — With plans approved for festivities and renovations to the town’s park, Vinemont Town Council members are hoping to give current and future residents something they can be excited about.
With new playground equipment already purchased, the council approved phase one of the park renovation located at the town’s walking trail. Looking to create their own jungle themed version of Cullman’s Art Park, phase one will include murals painted by local artist Jack Tupper, metal animal statues —fabricated by Vinemont Fabrication — to be hidden throughout newly placed landscaping for children to find, as well as the installation of a “ninja obstacle course.”
“This will be something everyone can be proud of,” Councilman Chris Thompson said during the council’s work session prior to Tuesday’s council meeting.
Plans for future possible additions include beach-style volleyball court and second pavilion.
After plans to close Patton Drive for a Barbecue themed street festival were presented to the council in July, Tenax Enterprises — the event’s main sponsor — were given a unanimous green-light for the event to take place Saturday, October 22 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“All the residents I’ve spoken to about it are really excited,” said Councilwoman Sonya Copeland.
Mayor Raginald Dodson’s concerns about access for first responders were calmed after reviewing the traffic plan that ensures one lane of Patton Drive would remain open as well as a minimum of three Cullman County Sheriff’s deputies would be on site to direct traffic.
The festival will see vendors and competitors set up along Patton Drive from Tillery Road to the intersection at Highway 31. A People’s Choice Award will allow attendees to sample and cast their vote for the best barbecue for a small fee.
Tenax Enterprises assured the council that it has already consulted with the Cullman County Health Department and that they will be on site to ensure the safety of all foods prepared.
All proceeds from the event will be donated back to the Town of South Vinemont to be earmarked for the renovations of the Art Park and Rowewood Park.