Cullman County Schools students who find themselves overwhelmed by endless career opportunities will soon be able to narrow down their choices using a newly approved program designed to create “hyper-personalized student pathways.”
During a special called meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 1, the Cullman County Board of Education approved to provide more than $20,000 toward a three-way purchase agreement, with both the city and county economic development agencies, for the proprietary YouScience Program.
According to the YouScience website after students play a series of brain games and complete a brief “interest and interpersonal style” survey they are provided with a curated list of the top 15-20 careers to suit their unique interests and skill sets.
School officials were unable to give an exact date on when students would begin using the program on Thursday, but said it would be a part of the 2023-2024 curriculum.
In other business the board:
Accepted the following resignations:
- Kelly Prince — Child Development Center special education teacher.
- Roy Sanderson — Child Development Center behavior support assistant.
- Cody Rice — Cold Springs school bus driver.
- Joshua Anderson — Good Hope High School band director.
- Teresa Rowa
n — Good Hope Primary child nutrition worker
- .
Stacey
- Smith — Parkside elementary teacher.
Approved the following voluntary transfers:
Russell
- Whisenant — from Holly Pond Elementary middle school math teacher to CARE secondary math teacher.
Amanda
- Martin — from Good Hope High School secondary special education teacher to Child Development Center elementary special education teacher.
Miranda
- Tedder — from Child Development Center elementary special education teacher to Child Development Center library media specialist.
Jena
- Mayo — from Central Office instructional coach to Cullman Area Technology Academy/Central Office engineering instructor/instructional coach.
Amanda
- Moody — from Vinemont High School child nutrition program manager to systemwide child nutrition program manager.
Candace
- Knowles — from Vinemont High School child nutrition program worker to Vinemont High School child nutrition program manager.
Hannah
- Tolbert — from Harmony special education pre-K teacher to Welti Elementary special education pre-K teacher.
Melissa
- McCullar — from West Point Elementary teacher to West Point Elementary intervention teacher.
Approved the conditional appointment of the following personnel:
Sesaria
- Calderon — Central Office social worker.
Melanie
- Collier — Child Development Center secondary special education teacher.
Michael
- Woods — Child Development Center station head.
Hadley
- Hinds — Cold Springs High School bus driver.
Paci
- Martin — Fairview Elementary pre-K auxiliary teacher.
Danielle
- Kritner — Fairview High School secondary special education teacher.
Kyle
- Kugler — Fairview Middle School science teacher.
Raquel Rice — Good Hope Elementary special ed
- ucation teacher.
Thomas
- Hargrave — Good Hope High School band director.
Brandy Springer — Good Hope High School secondary special education teac
- her.
- Jerry Bice — Hanceville High School part-time custodian.
- Tate Brown — Holly Pond Elementary middle school math teacher.
- Dylan Young — Holly Pond High School physical education teacher.
- Amy Makwana — Parkside elementary teacher.
- Sonja Duffel — systemwide psychometrist.
- Kaitlinn McKissack — Vinemont High School secondary special education teacher.
- Veronica Wallace — Vinemont High School child nutrition worker.
- Bridget Whitehead — Vinemont Middle School science teacher.
- Stephanie Ashley — West Point Elementary teacher.
- Terri Baker — West Point Intermediate special education teacher.
- Tammie Hudson — substitute bus driver.
- Peggy Linton — substitute bus driver.
- Rebecca Chumley — substitute CNP.
- Lauren Oden — substitute nurse.
Approved the following non-faculty coaches:
- Jeremy Campbell — Cold Springs Middle School girls basketball.
- Jeremy Livingston — Cold Springs High School senior cross country and track.
- Charlie Parris — Cold Springs High School senior cross country and track.
- Jason Thomas — Cold Springs High School senior football and track.
- Jason Bryan — Fairview High School boys baseball.
- Jason Hurt — Fairview High School boys baseball.
- Mason Black — Fairview High School football.
- Abigail Smith — Fairview High School girls track.
- Katie Ball — Fairview High School volleyball.
- Ashley Stanley — Fairview High School volleyball.
- Paci Martin — Fairview Middle School basketball and football cheerleading.
- Terry Smith — Fairview Mid
- dle School football.
- Isabella McGukin — Fairview Middle School volleyball.
- Ronald Dillashaw — Good Hope High School baseball.
- Sydney Chappell — Good
- Hope High School football cheerleading.
- Brandy Lowe — Good Hope High School football cheerleading.
- Richard Dillashaw — Good Hope High School football.
- William Weaver — Good Hope High School baseball and football.
- Bryson Fletcher — Good Hope High School boys basketball.
- Latisha Collins — Good Hope Middle School football cheerleading.
- Samuel Jones — Good Hope Middle School football.
- Rocky Montgomery — Good Hope Middle School football.
- Brandon Black — Good Hope Middle School baseball and football
- .
Karl
- Hurter — Hanceville High School softball.
Paul
- Glenon — Hanceville Middle School girls basketball.
Frankie
- Basiner Jr. — Hanceville Middle School football.
Martin
- Horton — Holly Pond High School football.
Joseph
- Pace — Holly Pond High School football.
Christopher
- Steele — Holly Pond High School football.
Ty
- Wilson — Holly Pond High School football.
Adrien
- Adams — Holly Pond High School senior and junior varsity volleyball.
Dennis
- Vance — West Point High School bowling.
Terry
- Heaton — West Point High School cross country and track.
John
- Reid — West Point High School cross country and track.
Brandon
- Farley — West Point High School football.
Nicholas
- Thompson — West Point High School football.
Cameron
- Bates — West Point High School baseball and football.
Joshua
- Shannon — West Point High School senior and junior varsity boys soccer.
Branson
- Smith — West Point Middle School football.
Approved the request from Cold Springs High School to pay Bryan Tidwll $2,500 for additional summer duties.
Approved the request from child nutrition director, Emily Smith, to extend and operate the after school at-risk program through the 2023-2024 school year.
Approved to update the 2023-2024 student handbook.