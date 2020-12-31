The site work is done, the architectural plan finished, and the money to get started on construction in place — or so Hanceville’s leaders thought, until they opened a bid and were surprised to learn they were still facing a shortfall of more than $100,000 to construct the city’s new senior center.
Meant to replace the small and aging senior facility tucked away in a residential area on the city’s east side, the new senior center gives guests a modern, ADA-compliant place to stretch their legs, and will occupy a location that’s far more accessible: the anchoring northwest corner of the city’s C.W. Day Park, just a stone’s throw away from U.S. Highway 31.
In a cost-cutting move, Hanceville’s public works department has spent the past several months preparing the site using its own labor and equipment, with city leaders anticipating the building itself should cost somewhere in the neighborhood of $300,000.
That, though, was before the COVID-19 pandemic and other market factors threw the cost of construction materials into an upward spiral over the summer. U.S. lumber prices alone surged 60 percent in the first six months of 2020, according to one MarketWatch analysis, throwing up a barrier to new construction projects that were planned back when costs were stable.
Now, facing roughly a 25 percent increase in the cost of overall construction, Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail says he and members of the city council are determined to find a way to get the new senior center off the blue-printed page and into the city’s real civic fabric.
“We’re going to build this center, one way or another. Our seniors deserve that,” Nail said last week, poring over ideas to land the additional money the city needs to get it done. So far, the city has attempted some cost-saving modifications to the original building plan, in the process negotiating an earlier $550,000 construction bid down to $450,000. But with $325,000 committed to the project, that still leaves a funding gap of approximately $125,000.
Taking donations to directly fund the project is one option. Nail said the city would welcome any donation from private citizens, no matter how small, with the assurance that all contributions are tax-deductible and will be drafted dollar-for-dollar out of the city’s General Fund to support the project.
But what he’s really looking for is a high-profile corporate partnership; one that permanently recognizes a local business or corporate “resident” for stepping forward and attaching its name — and its money — to the senior center.
“I’m appealing to folks who may have a company or a large organization who would be proud to step up and be recognized for helping us to close this gap, and to get our seniors a facility that they deserve,” he said. “I truly believe they’re out there.”
Over the past year, the city had secured what leaders thought was adequate funding for the new facility. A $250,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) provided the cornerstone, with the Cullman County Commission committing to a $25,000 contribution — just as it’s previously done for senior facilities at Baileyton and Fairview. The Hanceville City Council set aside $50,000 in city funds for the project, and Nail said the council likely will approach the Cullman County Community Development Commission (CCCDC) to request an additional $12,500 award.
Even if that comes through, the city still will be more than $100,000 short of its goal — and that’s after scouring the building plans to identify ways to cut costs. Nail estimates the city’s in-kind labor already has saved between $75,000 and $90,000 in site preparation costs, but now the site work is finished. All that’s left is to place a building there.
“Seniors have worked hard. They deserve this building,” said Nail. “I have to believe that there’s somebody out there who sees that need, and sees what a positive contribution it would be. It would make a great sponsorship project.
“We’ll certainly accept any donation toward this building, of any size. I don’t know how we’re going to do it, but we’re going to get it done. We’ve been preparing and talking about this project for a long time now, and we’re going to build our seniors a building.”
To learn more about how you or your business can help support the new Hanceville senior center, contact mayor Kenneth Nail at Hanceville City Hall at 256-352-9830.
