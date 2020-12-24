The Cullman area will certainly begin to feel like the North Pole on Christmas Eve, but locals will likely wake up Christmas morning only to a cold, clear day — with the few flakes of snow that might fall on the night before Christmas already a fleeting memory.
Forecasters for the Huntsville office of the National Weather Service do expect some light snow showers today as temperatures plunge behind a front carrying rainfall, which could change over to snow between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. But except in a few high-elevation places in North Alabama, they don’t expect any significant snow accumulation — much less for it to stick around on Friday.
The real story is the cold, says Cullman County Emergency Management Agency director Phyllis Little.
“It’s going to feel much colder behind the rain and possible snow, but we aren’t likely to see anything more than flakes in the air,” Little said Wednesday. “If higher places like Dekalb and Jackson Counties aren’t going to get more than half an inch on the ground, then we probably won’t even see that.”
The thermometer is set to dive throughout the day today, slipping beneath the freezing mark by 5 p.m. on its way to an overnight Christmas Eve low of around 19 degrees. The slight chance for snow showers continues through 7 p.m., with a continued chance to see some lingering flurries until 11 p.m. tonight. Accompanying all the precipitation will be significant winds that approach 20 mph in some areas, icing the wind chill factor this evening to between 12 and 17 degrees.
Though Christmas Day is expected to be sunny and clear, the cold will continue, with a high on Friday of 34 degrees — before the mercury sinks once more to 20 degrees or lower. Things will warm up slightly over the weekend, with an expected Saturday high temperature of 47 degrees.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.