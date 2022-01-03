With local schools still on break and temperatures that mostly favor snow over ice, Monday is shaping up to be a true snow day, thanks to a quick but solid coating of the white stuff that fell across Cullman County during the overnight hours.
Steady rain late Sunday turned to heavy snow across north Alabama as the thermometer plunged late Sunday, with most of the local snowfall blanketing the Cullman area between 11 p.m. Sunday and 3 a.m. Monday. The Huntsville office of the National Weather Service tallied snowfall totals of up to 3 inches in parts of Cullman County that reported local measurements, with areas north of Cullman seeing even greater amounts.
The precipitation has ended and the snow that’s on the ground now will likely linger through the day, as temperatures in Cullman County struggle to climb out of the 30s into the afternoon. Thankfully, it’s mostly cosmetic: With one early-morning exception, the Alabama Department of Transportation reports few significant travel hazards on any of the major interstates, US highways, and Alabama state-maintained roads that traverse Cullman County.
As of 6:30 a.m. Monday, the Cullman Emergency Management Agency likewise said it had received reports of black ice and potentially hazardous slick spots in the Fairview and Baileyton area, as well as along Alabama Highway 69 in eastern Cullman County. There are, however, no local closings on county roads. EMA director Tim Sartin advised motorists to be careful as they venture out in their vehicles Monday morning.
“For the most part, the roads are slick, but they’re passable,” he said. “We have just gotten a report of black ice in Fairview and Baileyton, and on Highway 69, but we haven’t been told anything about the smaller county roads. Reports that we’re getting from the sheriff’s office indicate that the county roads are passable, but that slick spots may exist. People need to be very careful this morning.”
The National Weather Service issued a separate special weather statement advising early-morning motorists to exercise caution all across north Alabama. “Accumulating snowfall overnight has created hazardous travel conditions on a number of area roadways, including some major highways,” the Huntsville office of the NWS advised shortly after 3 a.m. Monday. “Bridges and overpasses are especially at risk.
“If traveling, use extreme caution, especially on bridges, overpasses, and elevated highways. Do not assume that a well traveled road will be free of snow or ice. Allow extra time to reach your destination.”
City and county schools are both still on Christmas and New Year’s break early this week, so students aren’t affected by the winter weather (except, perhaps, to get outside and have a snowball fight during their Monday downtime). Wallace State Community College, though, has delayed all of its Monday openings until 10 a.m. today.
No more snowfall is expected this week, though daytime high temperatures will remain significantly lower than the mid-70s warmth that persisted locally from Christmas through New Year’s day. Highs today are expected to range between the mid-30s and 40 degrees, before plunging into the mid-to-low 20 again overnight.
Tuesday’s highs will begin a slight midweek warming trend, potentially reaching 50 degrees, before another mild weather system brings rain and mid-50s temperatures on Thursday ahead of another slight cooldown by Friday.
