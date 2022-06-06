After appointing Brad Smith to fill the vacancy left by his late predecessor last month, the Cullman City Council on Monday administered to Smith his oath of office, formally inducting him into its Place 1 seat.
Cullman County Circuit Judge Martha Williams administered Smith the oath at the start of Monday’s regular city council meeting, with Smith taking his seat afterward to join his new elected colleagues in voting on city business for the remainder of the meeting.
Smith didn’t speak during the brief swearing-in ceremony, but later thanked the city’s law enforcement and fire department leaders for acclimating him to his role in the Place 1 position, which serves as the council liaison seat for public safety.
Flanked by his wife Cheryl and sons Sticher and Lane, Smith took the oath before a small crowd of family, friends, and well-wishers who showed up to Monday’s meeting just to witness the occasion. The Place 1 seat has remained vacant since the passing of former council member Andy Page, who died on Jan. 5 of this year.
In a separate and necessary measure, the council adopted a resolution naming Smith to the various committees (General Government, Public Works, Tourism, and Utilities) chaired by other council members, including a vice chairmanship of the council’s Tourism committee overseen by Place 4 council member Clint Hollingsworth. The council also appointed Smith to a seat on the board of directors of the Cullman-Jefferson Gas District, with Smith abstaining from the vote.