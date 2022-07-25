After three years of leadership Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce President Peggy Smith has announced she will be stepping down into an advisory role, with Keith Varden filling the gap as interim president while the search for a new president is conducted.
“I am honored to have had the opportunity to serve my Chamber, both many years ago as the first female Chair and more recently as your President. I am proud to have been able to provide my services to an organization that I love, and whose mission is to keep Cullman strong by supporting our local businesses,” Smith said.
Smith led the Chamber during the unprecedented events of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have had the good fortune to help lead through the hard times and now the good times. With our community growing, there are many new opportunities for our citizens to stay and shop in Cullman. We are one of the top business communities in our region. My goal was never to stay as President, but only to help during challenging times,” Smith said.
Varden, who has served under Smith as Director of Events Operations with the CAC said that it has been an honor to work with and learn from Smith in an emailed response to The Times.
“She has such a vast knowledge and has been influential in her years at the Cullman Economic Development Agency and serving as interim president at the Cullman Chamber. I am honored to be asked by our board of directors to continue to move the Chamber of Commerce forward,” Varden said.
Smith agrees with the board’s decision to name Varden as Interim President, and said that she will play an active role during the transition.
“I am glad that Keith Varden has been selected as the Interim President. As of today he begins his new job, and I will work to make the transition as seamless as possible, and will be available when needed to support the team and the Cullman Chamber of Commerce,” Smith said.
Smith will now be focusing on a set of special projects, including an updated housing and demographic study, the development of the Cullman Tourism Bureau, as well as assisting with the search for her successor.
Varden said that the Chamber will continue expanding their resources to better serve the businesses of Cullman. A new website is currently being developed that will offer an updated system, not only for Chamber members, but also those visiting Cullman.
“I hope that I am leaving the Cullman Chamber in a good place. Out membership is on the rebound, we have a strong financial base, dedicated leadership on the board and a capable and committed staff. We are blessed to have an abundance of activities that you normally would only find in a much larger community thanks to our city and county leaders who continue to support recreation. We must never forget who we work for — our members. I am confident that good things lie ahead for our wonderful community,” Smith said.
Chamber Chair Stephen Parker has said that it is the Chamber Board’s goal to have completed their search and have a permanent president in place no later than January 31, 2023.