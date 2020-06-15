The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ (ADCNR) Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries Division (WFF) will temporarily close the Smith Lake Park Public Boat Ramp in Cullman County on Thursday, June 18, for the completion of parking lot striping.
The facility will be closed for approximately one or two days, and will reopen when the project is completed.
For more information and the locations of alternate WFF public boating access areas, please visit http://boatramps.dcnr.alabama.gov/ or call the WFF Fisheries Section at 334-242-3471.
Funding for this project was provided through the Sport Fish Restoration Program, which is supported through excise taxes on the sale of outboard motor fuel, fishing equipment, and the sale of Alabama fishing licenses.
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources promotes wise stewardship, management and enjoyment of Alabama’s natural resources through four divisions: Marine Resources, State Lands, State Parks, and Wildlife and Freshwater Fisheries. To learn more about ADCNR, visit outdooralabama.com.
