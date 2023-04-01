Communities throughout Cullman County are greeting spring with organized cleanup efforts, and April’s the month when the Smith Lake Environment Preservation Committee (SLEPC) is sounding the call for volunteer help to keep the lake looking its natural best.
The water and wildlife nonprofit is holding a pair of April cleanup events: one on April 14; the other on April 22.
The April 14 cleanup, held in partnership with Alabama Power’s Renew Our Rivers campaign, will kick off at 8 a.m. at the Smith Lake Park Boat Launch where volunteers will sign in and review safety guidelines. Then it’s off to the water, where boats will dispatch for a day of cleaning up along areas of Simpson Creek and Ryan Creek, extending from Smith Lake Park to Big Bridge. Lunch will be provided to each volunteer by Alabama Power, along with a free “Renew Our Rivers” T-shirt.
Registration must be completed online no later than Monday, April 10 for anyone wishing to take part in the April 14 cleanup day, which will last from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m.
On April 22 (Earth Day), SLEPC will take part in the Alabama People Against a Littered State’s Adopt-A-Stream Roadside Cleanup campaign, meeting at 9 a.m. at Ryan’s Creek RV Resort and Campground before beginning the day’s cleanup along county Road 813. To get to the resort, turn off County Road 222 at the Smith Lake Park Sign across from Whitlock’s Cafe — just as if you’re heading to Smith Lake Park. From there, take the second entrance on the right just past the bridge.
Volunteers must register no later than Wednesday, April 19 for the April 22 cleanup, which begins at 9 a.m. and ends at noon.
For both the April 14 and April 22 cleanup dates, the online place to register (and learn more details about each event) is slepc.org.