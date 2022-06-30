The upcoming long July 4th weekend is serving up no shortage of ways to celebrate America’s independence without ever leaving home. While the annual Smith Lake Park Fireworks and Music Festival may be the event everyone knows about, across Cullman County, there’s a small handful of other local commemorations inviting everyone to join in the celebration of our nation’s founding.
The Smith Lake Park festival, of course, is the big one, starting up at 9 a.m. Monday, July 4 and offering a full day of family-friendly music and entertainment until the fireworks display kicks off after dark.
In addition to the half-dozen musical acts set to take the stage throughout the day, the park will be filled with arts and crafts vendors, games for kids, the annual patriotic golf cart parade at 4 p.m., and all the regular park attractions from miniature golf to paddle boarding to a dip in the park’s swimming pool.
Alcoholic beverages are prohibited inside the park; for more information, visit cullmancountyparks.com/smithlake to plan your July 4th visit.
Here’s a lineup of more local events where families can celebrate the 4th this weekend:
Faith, Freedom & Family Fireworks Extravaganza
Good Hope will fire up for the 4th a day early on Sunday, staging the 4th annual Faith, Freedom & Family Fireworks Extravaganza at Good Hope Park. A community celebration done in conjunction with Branded by Christ Cowboy Church, the Good Hope fire department, and more local groups, the event features a 7:30 p.m. horse parade that’ll trot out from the nearby ball fields, and culminate in a fireworks show once the sun goes down.
Head to Good Hope Park (located beside City Hall) early to take part in all the family-focused activity on tap, and be sure to bring a lawn chair to grab a front-row seat for the fireworks. Alcohol is not permitted inside the park.
Freedom Celebration at Fairview
Fairview will hold its annual Independence Day celebration on Sunday, July 3, staging a late-day event sponsored by local churches and businesses that features free snacks, Gospel singing, and, of course, fireworks. Held at the Fairview Town Park, the community-get-together starts the singing at 8 p.m. and ends the evening with the fireworks show at 9 p.m.
Celebrate with Vinemont Baptist Church
Vinemont Baptist Church will host a July 4th celebration on Sunday, July 3, featuring fireworks at the Vinemont Community Center along with hot-weather treats from Fro’z Shaved Ice, free hot dogs, chips, and drinks. The event begins at 7 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m.
Garden City Freedom Celebration
Also on Sunday, Garden City will welcome guests for the town’s 10th annual Garden City Freedom Celebration, held at Garden City Park. The event begins at 6 p.m., with inflatables and activities for the kids, free food for everyone, and fireworks after dark.