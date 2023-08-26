Earlier this year, volunteers teamed up with local nature nonprofit the Smith Lake Environmental Preservation Committee (SLEPC) for an early-spring cleanup effort at the lake. Now as fall approaches, the SLEPC is putting out the volunteer call for its second cleanup effort of the year, this time on Friday, Sept. 8.
In conjunction with Alabama Power’s Renew Our Rivers campaign, the organization is making plans now for the Sept. 8 day of action, asking members of community with a passion for preservation to contribute a few hours of their time to help keep the lake at its most pristine. The deadline to register as a cleanup volunteer is Tuesday, Sept. 5; registration can be completed online by visiting the SLEPC website at slepc.org and scrolling down the page to the registration link.
After an 8 a.m. safety meeting at the Smith Lake Park boat launch area the day of the event, volunteers will set out to clean targeted areas at Simpson Creek, as well as the Ryan Creek are stretching from the park to Big Bridge. The day will involve two trips (one before lunch in the morning, plus a second trip in the afternoon), and volunteers are welcome to join in for either (or both).
Courtesy of Alabama Power, a free lunch will be provided for all volunteers, alongside a free “Renew Our Rivers” cleanup T-shirt at the end of the day. There’s no cost, of course, to take part in the cleanup as a volunteer, but advance registration is encouraged so that organizers have an accurate head count to prepare the lunch.
The cleanup isn’t just for SLEPC members; it’s open to any member of the community with an interest in keeping Smith Lake clean. Though the cleanup takes place on a work day, many companies provide paid time off for those who volunteer their time for community service projects.
If you can’t take part in the cleanup in person, you can still assist the SLEPC in its mission to preserve and enhance the water quality of Smith Lake and its tributaries for people, recreation, fish, and wildlife. Tax-deductible donations can be made to the 501©(3) nonprofit by visiting the organization’s website and clicking on the “How to Help” tab.