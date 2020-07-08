SOUTH VINEMONT - Jerry C. Smith Sr. has announced his candidacy for South Vinemont Town Council Place 5. Smith has lived in South Vinemont for 55 years. He has been married to Faye Gentry Smith for 61 years and they have two sons, Jerry Jr. and Chris, both of whom are graduates of Vinemont High School. They have two granddaughters, one grandson and one grandson-in-law.
Smith served in the U.S. Army, has been active in church and civic affairs including Town Clerk of South Vinemont, president of the Vinemont Quarterback Club, member of the Board of Directors of the Jimmie Hale Mission in Birmingham and a mentor at Vinemont School. He has been a member of the town council of South Vinemont, a member of the Solid Waste Committee of Cullman County and a member of the Department of Human Relations Board of Cullman County. He has been a Sunday school teacher, director, church clerk, treasurer and deacon. He and his wife are members of Destiny Church. Smith graduated from St. Bernard College with honors and a degree in accounting.
He has been an accounting supervisor with a large, multi-national company, owned and operated His 'N' Hers Shoes in South Vinemont for 35 years, has had rental property and operated Dollar Discount Store on Highway 31 north. "My vast experience in business, civic, and financial affairs qualifies me to work for the betterment and advancement of South Vinemont," he said.
"I believe in government of the people, by the people and for the people and consequently I advocate an open door policy," said Smith. "I believe in treating everyone the same with complete honesty and integrity in all situations. I believe the town leadership has a great obligation to use the resources of the town in the best and most efficient way possible consequently working to improve the town.
"I would like to encourage all citizens to take a more active part in their government," he said. "Countless thousands have died to give us this privilege. I pledge to work diligently for all the citizens of South Vinemont and will make every effort to ensure that the council keeps the community abreast of the affairs are important to them."
