A local educator has garnered the attention of a national competition with her passion for gardening and self-sustainability.
As an avid reader of Mother Earth News Magazine Kelly Hayes, 2nd grade teacher at West Elementary, has been familiar with the Johnny Appleseed Organic Invitational. Last year, Hayes decided on a whim to submit her small urban farm to be considered.
“A friend of mine suggested that I enter. I thought why not, even though in my head I’m thinking ‘there’s no way I’m going to get picked’,” Hayes said.
With her farm consisting of vegetables, dairy goats, chickens, bees and a small apple orchard, Hayes gained the attention of judges which culminated in a phone call with a long-time idol announcing her as a finalist in the competition.
“First it was an email with some questions and an essay to narrow down contestants. Then I had to do a phone interview, and on the call was the editor of Mother Earth Magazine. To me that was like the same as talking to Michael Jordan of something, I was freaking out about that,” Hayes said.
With her philosophy of “if I’m going to work in it, I want it to be beautiful” Hayes’ self described potager garden will be competing alongside five other professional and hobby farms for the remainder of the year.
The majority of the challenges including ‘heaviest tomato’ and ‘hottest pepper’ will require samples to be sent in for judging. Two challenges will be put to public voting via social media to decide.
The ‘most beautifully curated container garden’ will have voting opened once all contestants have completed their project, with Hayes estimating some time in August. and the ‘best homestead hack’ will see the contestants engaging with audiences through video demonstrations of unique tips they have developed. Hayes is planning on sharing her “not yet” patented compost gathering method.
“I’m still trying to decide but I have this thing that I use in our chicken coop to collect manure, it’s this tarp I set up underneath the roost for the chickens to poop in. I call it the poop hammock. It makes collecting it so easy, and it keeps your coop clean,” Hayes said.
To follow the progress of the competition visit challenge.johnnyappleseed.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.