The Cullman Planning Commission approved the site plan Monday night for a Slim Chickens fast food restaurant to be built on Cherokee Avenue SW.
The restaurant will be located at 1722 Cherokee Avenue SW between Badcock Home Furniture and Lowe’s Home Improvement.
The fast casual restaurant chain specializes in chicken tenders, wings, sandwiches, salads, wraps, chicken & waffles, and other items, and the Cullman location would be the first Slim Chickens in Alabama.
The commission also approved a conditional use permit for the Foundation of Jesus church to be built at 1451 11th Street SE after several people attended the meeting both in favor and in opposition of the location.
In other business, the commission:
- Approved a short form subdivision on Tanner Drive NW to combine two lots into one lot.
- Approved a preliminary subdivision — Colony Woods — on Bolte Road SE.
- Approved a short form subdivision at 1915 2nd Avenue SW to divide one lot into two lots.
- Approved a short form subdivision on Goodwin Drive NW to create two lots.
- Denied a short form subdivision for Wynn Haven Subdivision to create three lots.
- Approved a short form subdivision on County Road 703 to create three lots.
- Approved a site plan for seven duplexes to be built on McNabb Drive SW.
- Recommended an annexation request for 148 County Road 1304.
- Approved a tabled preliminary subdivision on County Road 703, contingent on the Cullman City Council’s approval of a zoning change to R-2.
- Recommended a tabled annexation request at 78 County Road 497.
- Approved an amendment to the City of Cullman Planning Commission Subdivision Regulations to bring the regulations in line with ones that were already approved by the Cullman City Council.
