Cullman’s newest hotel construction will soon be getting off the ground after the Cullman Planning Commission approved the site plan for the Home2 Suites by Hilton located at the north end of the city.
The hotel will be located at 5720 AL 157, east of Warehouse Discount Grocery.
The planning commission approved the plan for the hotel during its meeting Monday night, contingent on the verification that the 24-inch storm drain on the plan is enough to handle future development and the inclusion of a sidewalk along AL 157 on the plan.
Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs made the announcement of the hotel at a Cullman City Council meeting in June, and said the $13 million project will add around 30 new jobs to the city, and along with the 61 king bed suites and 40 double bed suites, the hotel will also offer a 1,200 square feet conference room.
“For our corporate folks, that is something that’s been really needed,” he said.
During the announcement of the hotel, Jacobs said he and Cullman Economic Development Agency Director Dale Greer met with the developer and encouraged them to look for local vendors and contractors for the project, and the project would not be possible without the cooperation of the City Council, the CEDA, the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce and more city workers who have helped along the way.
“The developer’s very excited to be here in Cullman,” he said.
The commission also approved a site plan for a new Dollar General located at the south end of the city.
The store will be located at the corner of U.S. 31 and County Road 715 (Phelan Road), and the commission approved the site plan for the store along with a site plan for an access road on the property.
In other business, the commission:
- Approved a short form subdivision at 905 6th Ave. SW and 609 10th Street SW to move the lot line.
- Approved a subdivision, The Reserve at North Ridge, off County Road 1319.
- Approved a short form subdivision at Morgan Ave. SW and Logan Street SW to divide one lot into three lots.
- Tabled an annexation request for 1789 County Road 1339 after courthouse records showed the property does not touch Lake George, which would be required for its annexation.
- Recommended the approval of an annexation request on County Road 715.
- Recommended the approval of an annexation request at 1528 Catoma Lane NE.
