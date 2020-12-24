ANDOVER, Mass. — Digging into the history of the hymn “Away in a Manger,” Kerrie Fraser and her twin sister, Kellie Tropeano, discovered the main composer of the Christmas classic was born here, in the same town where Fraser now lives.
The sisters, who grew up in nearby Methuen, found James Ramsey Murray’s story as they researched an episode of their new podcast, “Hymn Talk, Twin Talk." Tropeano called the connection "extra cool."
Born in 1841, Murray grew up in Andover and was inspired to study music bay a local minister before enlisting as a U.S. Army musician during the Civil War. He returned to Andover to teach music in town and in Lawrence schools.
During this time, he composed music, Tropeano said.
He moved to Chicago to work in the music publishing industry but returned to Andover after the Great Chicago Fire of 1871.
In that era, people didn’t travel as much. Yet, Fraser said, “This man kept leaving his home to try to find what he was supposed to do and kept coming back to Andover.”
Later, Murray moved to Cincinnati where he was music editor and publisher of The John Church Company, a leading sheet music publisher at the time, Fraser said.
Murray wrote what would become the most common musical composition of “Away in a Manger” in 1887. There are 41 different compositions to fit the lyrics written, but his melody is most recognizable some 130 years later, they said.
Murray's rendition was published in his book “Dainty Sounds for Little Lads and Lasses,” which also includes songs such as “A Grasshopper Knocked at a Beehive’s Door” and “My Aunt Jerusha has a Cat,” Tropeano said.
Fraser and Tropeano not only connected to Murray because of their common roots, but also because they've have been music teachers.
Fraser teaches music in Lynnfield, and Tropeano taught music before becoming the director of worship and music for First Baptist Church of Reading.
In his book, “He wrote about the exact same thing that resonates today about why teaching classical music is important,” Tropeano said. “It’s to give kids a musical education of the past and to teach them in teaching."
Fraser and Tropeano say they hope their podcast helps make hymns more accessible. They believe talking about the songs will appeal to people of faith, as well as those simply interested in music.
Their podcast is available on Mondays on all platforms on which podcasts are available.
Madeline Hughes writes for The Eagle-Tribune of North Andover, Massachusetts. Reach her at mhughes@eagletribune.com
