Troopers

A Cullman County woman died in a single-vehicle crash at 3:45 a.m. Friday, July 24. Jesslyn Ann Nicole Hood, 19, was a passenger in a 2007 Jeep Patriot driven by Austin Edward Turrentine, 19, of Hartselle. The Jeep left the roadway on Cullman County 1223 and struck a tree, three miles north of Cullman. Hood, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Turrentine was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital. Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you