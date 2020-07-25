A Cullman County woman died in a single-vehicle crash at 3:45 a.m. Friday, July 24. Jesslyn Ann Nicole Hood, 19, was a passenger in a 2007 Jeep Patriot driven by Austin Edward Turrentine, 19, of Hartselle. The Jeep left the roadway on Cullman County 1223 and struck a tree, three miles north of Cullman. Hood, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Turrentine was airlifted to Huntsville Hospital. Nothing further is available as ALEA Troopers continue to investigate.
Single-vehicle accident claims the life of a Cullman County woman
- Staff report
