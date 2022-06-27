Neurologist Muhammad Salman Siddiqi, MD, has joined the Cullman Regional Medical Group. Siddiqi completed his internship and residency in neurology from the University of Toledo Medical Center in Ohio, and his fellowship at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York. With more than 31 years of experience, Siddiqi says he looks forward to providing high quality neurological care for the community.
Siddiqi will provide evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for a range of neurological disorders including: Memory disorder/dementia, headache, seizure disorders, stroke, multiple sclerosis, nyasthenia gravis, vertigo, dizziness/syncope, unsteady gait/balance issues, parkinson’s disease, and neuropathy
Siddiqi will see patients in the hospital’s new Comprehensive Neurology Care Clinic when it opens later this year. Until then, he will temporarily see patients in the Cullman Regional Multi specialty clinic located in Professional Office Building 1, Suite 330, 1948 Alabama Highway 157.
To schedule an appointment, call 256-903-0300. For more information about Dr. Siddiqi or services provided by Cullman Regional, visit online at CullmanRegionalMedicalGroup.com.