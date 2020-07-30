When Ileana Gouras was hospitalized last week with a heart problem, her family wasn’t able to visit her in the hospital due to coronavirus restrictions, but that didn’t stop them from telling her how incredible she is.
Daughters Mercedes and Teresa Rivera, two of Gouras’ 10 children, made a special appearance outside Cullman Regional Medical Center to encourage their mom. With their mom looking out the window while Teresa FaceTimed with her, Mercedes, dressed in a Mr. Incredible costume, held up posters that shared why Gouras, their “mamacita,” is “incredible.” From teaching them dances to sewing their clothes to taking them to church, Mercedes had a poster for each incredible moment.
Teresa said Mercedes’ performance art was a great way to show their mom their love, even though they couldn’t be by her bedside. “It was such a lovely, perfect family moment,” she said.
Mercedes, a teacher in Baltimore, Md., borrowed a Mr. Incredible costume from her son, who had used it for Halloween. She also made posters to thank the Cullman Regional staff.
“The nurses and doctors have been wonderful,” said Teresa.
Gouras, who had been admitted to the hospital on Tuesday, was sent home on Friday. It was, of course, an incredible day for the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.