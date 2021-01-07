The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that one of the department’s four-legged deputies has passed away.
Figo, a Belgian Malinois who had been with the sheriff’s office for around three years, was the longtime partner of Deputy Adam Clark, and both were injured in a vehicle accident last February. Lt. Matthew Bales, who is over the K9 program, has been working with Figo in an attempt to rehabilitate him since the accident.
Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said the wreck likely contributed to Figo’s death this week.
“It is believed by the veterinarian that the injuries he sustained could have caused that,” he said.
Gentry made sure to recognize Figo’s three years of service for the sheriff’s office, as well as the seven other K-9 units for the work they continue to do for Cullman County.
“When you lose a partner like Figo, it affects and hurts everyone, but we are proud of his service and what he did for the community,” he said.
Clark and Figo were injured in the single-vehicle wreck, which occurred in the dark hours of the morning on Feb. 11 of last year during heavy rain conditions as Clark was traveling eastbound on Alabama Highway 69 near Bremen. Clark required multiple surgeries at Huntsville Hospital in the days after the accident, and later began treatment at Atlanta’s Shepherd Center, a hospital that specializes in spinal cord and neuromuscular treatment.
Gentry said Clark has since returned to work for the sheriff’s office and continues to make strides on his road to recovery from last year’s wreck.
“He’s made great improvements,” he said. “He’s doing a lot better."
