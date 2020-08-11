The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Community Response Team(CRT) on Monday arrested the following nine individuals in the Vinemont area for various drug related crimes:
Christopher Joseph Moody, 51, of Cullman for Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Kimberly Michelle Turney, 45, of Cullman for Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd, and Illegal Possession of Alcohol Dry County.
David Edward Wilbanks, 52, of Vinemont for Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Wanda G Wilbanks, 48, of Vinemont for Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Jennifer Eilts Noe, 45, of Bremen for Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
William Christopher Trimble, 54, of Battleground for Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Lillian Irene Marshall, 23, of Vinemont for Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Timothy Ray Briscoe, 55, of Vinemont was arrested on various FTA warrants with the Cullman Police Department.
Patrick ONeal Henry, 23, Vinemont for Unlawful Possession of Marijuana 2nd, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
After receiving a complaint from a citizen Monday CRT deputies were working suppression in the Vinemont area when the conducted a traffic stop on County Road 1332.
The driver continued to a residence where several suspects attempted to flee the deputies. A CCSO narcotics K-9 located approximately 30 grams of marijuana and 3 grams of methamphetamine inside and outside the residence.
Minor children were also located in the home and CCSO contacted Cullman County DHR.
“Anytime we get complaints from citizens we try to follow up on those as fast as we can and it’s even better when we can make an arrest the same day. I am glad our CRT deputies were able to arrest these nine individuals and also seize these drugs”, said Sheriff Matt Gentry.
All suspects have made bond.
