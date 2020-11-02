Rep. Randall Shedd was recognized by the Department of Defense for sponsoring legislation that allows military families to enroll their children in virtual schools as soon as they receive orders sending them to bases in Alabama.
Shedd sponsored House Bill 100 and carried Senate Bill 143 in the House. "This legislation is one of the few statewide bills that made it through the full legislative process and became law this year due to the COVID19 shortened legislative session," said Shedd.
This legislation provides that immediately upon receiving orders to relocate to Alabama from another state, dependents of military families are eligible for Alabama’s virtual schools, eliminating a tremendous problem for military families previously.
This legislation is one of a package of military bills promoted by Lt. Governor Will Ainsworth designed to make Alabama the most military friendly state in the nation.
The Department of Defense presented Shedd with a "certificate of grateful appreciation . . . for his leadership on public policy changes positively impacting the quality of life of service members and their families residing in Alabama."
