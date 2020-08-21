State Rep. Randall Shedd was awarded the "Legislator of the Year" award Friday by the Alabama Rural Electric Association for pushing legislation that allows rural electric cooperatives to provide broadband service to members.
Shedd sponsored House Bill 400 which gave electric cooperatives the authority to provide high speed internet to their members.
"He went to war for us in a battle that was the biggest battle we've faced in more than 20 years," said Cullman Electric Cooperative CEO Tim Culpepper. "There were a lot of entrenched interests that did not want us to be able to provide broadband services because they had part of that business themselves. They did not want to serve rural areas, but they didn't want us to do it either."
During debate on the bill, Shedd stayed in the well of the House for four hours arguing for its passage. It eventually passed on 85-2 vote, said Sean Strickler, vice president of public affairs for the Alabama Rural Electric Association. He said Shedd brought together several groups to get the bill passed. "It was because of Mr. Shedd's leadership to bring everyone together to fight off the opposition," he said.
"This bill meant a lot to him just like it did to us," said Stricker. "He didn't do it for a special interest, he didn't do it for a group, he did it for the people in his district."
"I appreciate Cullman Electric Cooperative, Joe Wheeler Electric Cooperative and others that have utilized this bill to get the process going and get broadband to people; that's what it's all about," said Shedd.
In June Cullman Electric Cooperative launched Sprout Fiber Internet service, which will make gigabit- speed internet access available to more than 12,000 co-op members. They anticipate the first customers will be online by the beginning of 2021.
"Statewide, I would like to see every county have broadband because it's going to change our state," said Shedd.
