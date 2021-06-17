Internal medicine physician Shahdeen Alam, DO, has joined Cullman Regional Medical Group.
Alam completed his medical degree at the DeBusk College of Osteopathic Medicine at Lincoln Memorial University and completed his post-doctoral training at Brookwood Baptist Health Internal Medicine where he served as Administrative Chief Resident. While in residency, Alam was nominated as ACGME Class Representative, Residency Council Representative and for the Arnold P. Gold Foundation Humanism and Excellence in Teaching Award by medical students as being a role model for humanistic care in the field of medicine.
As an Internal Medicine physician, he provides diagnosis and treatment for chronic illnesses as well as health promotion and disease prevention. Internists are not limited to one type of medical problem or organ system and are equipped to deal with whatever problem a patient brings no matter how common or rare, or how simple or complex. They are specially trained to solve puzzling diagnostic problems and handle severe chronic illnesses and situations where several different illnesses may strike at the same time. Alam will treat patients age 18 and older for: Acute respiratory illness, Asthma, Bronchitis, Chest pain,COPD, Diabetes, Fatigue, Heart Failure,High Cholesterol & Triglycerides, Hypertension (High Blood Pressure), Flu, Menopause, Migraines, Osteoarthritis, Osteoporosis, and Pneumonia.
Alam will be providing care for patients at Cullman Regional Medical Group — North, located in Professional Office Building 1, Suite 450, on the Cullman Regional campus. Appointments can be scheduled by calling 256-297-4373. For more information, visit online at CullmanRegionalMedicalGroup.com.
