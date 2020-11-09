Many Cullman residents will likely be seeing a lower sewer and water bill in 2021 after the Cullman City Council passed two ordinances to set the rates for the coming year.
After a rate study conducted by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management and the University of North Carolina, the city found that it would be beneficial to residents to move to a tiered rate system for water and sewer, said Councilman David Moss.
He said the new rate system means residents’ water and sewer bills will be based more on usage than they have been in the past, which should hopefully benefit some residents.
Mayor Woody Jacobs said the city has received complaints from residents who live alone and are on a fixed income who said the city’s minimum rates were unfair to people who didn’t use very much water, so the new rate system should bring lower bills for those residents.
“It’ll help them tremendously,” he said.
According to the new ordinance, residents who live inside the city limits will pay a $10 minimum rate on their sewer bills each month, compared to the previous minimum rate of $39, while residents who live outside the city limits will have a new minimum rate of $20 compared to the previous minimum of $49.
While residents will have a lower minimum rate, the usage rates have increased by $.50 per 1,000 gallons of water used.
The new ordinance means that a resident inside the city limits will be charged $10 per month in sewer fees if they use less than 1,000 of water, and if they use more than 1,000 gallons, they will be charged an additional $13.50 per 1,000 gallons of water that they use. Residents outside the city limits will be charged a usage rate of $16.50 per 1,000 gallons used.
The second ordinance, which changed the water rates, will follow the same tiered system.
The new minimum fee for water rates will be $10 for residents inside the city limits and $20 for those outside the city limits, compared to the previous rates of $35 and $48, respectively.
The rates for residential water service will also include usage fees of $9.50 per 1,000 gallons for those inside the city limits and $13 per 1,000 for those outside the city limits.
City Clerk Wes Moore said he has compared the new sewer and water rates with the city’s previous rates, and he found that around 50 percent of the city’s residents will see lower bills due to the new tiered system.
To make up for the lower residential rates, commercial and industrial sewer and water rates have been increased.
Commercial sewer rates inside the city have a $20 minimum and a usage rate of $14 per 1,000 gallons. Industrial rates have a $50 minimum plus an additional usage rate of $15 per 1,000 gallons. Outside the city limits, commercial rates have a $40 minimum and a usage rate of $17 per 1,000 gallons and industrial rates have a $100 minimum with a usage rate of $18 per 1,000 gallons.
Commercial water rates inside the city limits will have a $20 minimum with a usage rate of $10 per 1,000 gallons and industrial rates have a $50 minimum plus a usage rate of $11 per 1,000 gallons. Outside the city limits, commercial rates have a $40 minimum plus a usage fee of $14 per 1,000 gallons, and industrial rates have a $100 minimum with a usage rate of $15 per 1,000 gallons.
Jacobs said the new rate system will go into effect on Jan. 1.
The council also passed a new nuisance ordinance that broadened the definition of a nuisance to include building materials and other miscellaneous items, and also expedited the process for the demolition of dilapidated houses.
Councilman Clint Hollingsworth said there have been several people sending complaints to the city about some run-down properties, and the updated ordinance is part of the city’s efforts to clean some of those up.
“This is an issue that we’re trying to tackle,” he said.
The city also passed an ordinance to adopt new sanitation rates for the city, but residential rates have not changed from the $16 per month that they were already charged. The ordinance did change commercial rates from $45 to $65, and adjusted the rates for roll-offs, dumpsters and other services.
Councilman Johnny Cook said the city’s switch to the new automatic garbage trucks began on Monday, and he received a report Monday afternoon that said the change was going well.
“It’s not going to go perfect, but it was very minimal hiccups today, considering the magnitude of change,” he said. “We just expect it to continue to get smoother and smoother.”
He said any questions or concerns about the new cans and their use should be directed to the city’s sanitation department at 256-737-7560.
In other business, the council:
- Approved a special event request from Judith Caples of A Touch of German to host a food vendor during Christmas Open House on Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the Stiefelmeyer parking lot.
- Passed Resolution No. 2021-36 to appoint officers of the City of Cullman.
- Passed Resolution No. 2021-37 appoint officers and committees of the council.
- Passed Resolution No. 2021-38 to appoint the city attorney.
- Passed Resolution No. 2021-39 to designate depositories for the City funds.
- Passed Resolution No. 2021-40 to appoint officers and employees.
- Passed Resolution No. 2021-42 to reaffirm the expiration date of Dec. 31, 2020 for the FFCRA benefits.
- Passed Ordinance No. 2021-03 to adopt a seven member format for the City of Cullman Planning Commission.
- Had the first reading of Ordinance No. 2021-05 to amend the officers of the City of Cullman.
- Had the first reading of Ordinance No. 2021-08 to annex property on County Road 1319 into the city limits as R-4.
- Had the first reading of Ordinance No. 2021-09 to annex property on County Road 715 into the city limits as R-3.
- Had the first reading of Ordinance No. 2021-10 to vacate a utility easement on 1203 Welti Road SE.
