With the frequency residents of Alabama experience severe weather, it’s easy to become complacent and even comfortable at times with what the uninitiated might call the unnerving sound of tornado sirens, or the abundantly absence of milk and bread from grocery store shelves. With warmer weather approaching however, it is important to remember the disruptive and even destructive effects that severe weather can have on lives.
With this in mind the Alabama Retail Association is encouraging consumers to prepare for future weather events with its 11th annual Severe Weather Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday. From Friday, Feb. 25 to Sunday, Feb. 27 shoppers statewide will be exempt from the usual 4-percent state sales tax, with some cities and counties choosing to waive local sales taxes as well. This can result in shoppers receiving up 10 percent discounts on the purchase of emergency supply items.
Threatening weather in the region is not only limited to tornadic conditions associated with warmer seasons. Northern Alabama is also the recipient of disruptive cold weather patterns resulting in snow and ice accumulation. The latest of which occurred just last month.
“I want to encourage everyone to take advantage of this upcoming weekend to stock-up on any items your home needs to be prepared,” said Tim Sartin, Cullman County EMA Director.
Alabama Retail recommends stocking your emergency kit with enough supplies to last 72 hours following a disaster. For more information on items to have on hand and ways to prepare for natural disasters, visit ready.gov.
Tax-exempt items will include flashlights, weather radios, batteries, duct tape and first aid kits and more priced at or below $60. And more expensive purchases such as plywood, smoke/fire/carbon monoxide detectors and even portable generators priced at or below $1,000 will also qualify.
A full list of tax-free items and participating cities and communities can be found at alabamaretail.org
“Severe weather can occur at any time, in any season,” said Alabama Retail President Rick Brown. “The tax holiday helps Alabama consumers remember to stock and prepare emergency kits to be ready when a storm strikes.”
